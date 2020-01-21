Jimmy Butler was traded to the Timberwolves on draft night in 2017, which seems like forever ago. The next day, Jeff Teague said he told his agent he wanted to sign with the Timberwolves to team up with Butler.

At his introductory news conference after getting a three-year, $57 million deal from Tom Thibodeau, Teague said: "I've had an opportunity to play against Thibs and see how hard he coaches his guys and how well-coached his teams were. It was a perfect fit for me and at this stage of my career. I wanted to win and I wanted to do it in a special way."

But his tenure with the Wolves, which ended last week with a trade to Atlanta, was defined by the opposite: being the wrong fit — particularly this year.

"At the end of the day, I think as personnel develop you can either fit or not fit," Wolves President Gersson Rosas said. "Jeff did everything he could on his end."

