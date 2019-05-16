A statistic that is probably more circumstantial than telling nonetheless came to mind Wednesday with the news that the Twins put Mitch Garver on the injured list and recalled Miguel Sano.

Counting the Twins' 27-15 start without Sano this season, they are since the start of 2015: 162-147 when Sano does not play (15 games over .500) and 170-211 when he does (41 games under .500).

This is probably a case more of correlation than causation, since Sano has been productive during a decent amount of that time. But particularly in 2018, when the Twins went 28-43 when an often-struggling Sano was in the lineup but went 50-41 when he wasn't, there is maybe some causation.

While a healthy and productive Sano will help any team, the Twins have a good thing going right now. It's natural for fans (and players … and manager Rocco Baldelli) to wonder how to mix Sano back into both the clubhouse and the lineup.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.