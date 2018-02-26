With the Olympics concluding, and Minnesota stealing much of the show for Team USA, it feels like something more than just our admiration and gratitude is in order for the athletes.

This is more of a wish than a suggestion, but what about a local parade for every Team USA member with Minnesota ties? Whether they won gold — like Jessie Diggins, the John Shuster-led curling team or the Minnesota-heavy women's hockey team — or simply participated, it feels appropriate.

Logistically, I have no idea how this would work. I don't know if you could gather all or even a majority of those athletes in one place at one time, and I don't know what city would be a natural host since so many contributions came from greater Minnesota.

But if the domination of Minnesota athletes caught the attention of the New York Times, we can be assured these Games are worthy of special treatment.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.