It's hard to keep track of all of Major League Baseball's current controversies, so you are forgiven if you are still sorting out the unpopular plan to cut dozens of minor league teams or have already moved on to news of an impending labor showdown.

Or maybe you simply can't keep straight the investigations into the Astros. A month ago during the World Series it was about an executive who was eventually fired. Now Houston is in an ocean of hot water over allegations of stealing signs electronically.

But this sign-stealing investigation is one where we really need to keep our eyes on the ball.

Former Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was the whistleblower of sorts, and now MLB is investigating. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday, "Any allegation that relates to a rule violation that affects the outcome of a game is the most serious matter; it relates to the integrity of the sport."

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.