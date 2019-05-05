Andrew Wiggins attempted just 26.4% of his shots at the rim last season. That was better than 2017-18, but worse than his first three seasons, when more than 30% of his attempts came at the rim.

To be truly efficient, Wiggins probably needs to be taking closer to 40% of his shots (at least) from that close.

Wiggins has made 65.5% of his shots from that distance in his career (a mark that would put him right around league average in 2018-19), though last year was a career-low (62.1%).

We have a lot of data that suggests Wiggins isn't a great shooter, either from midrange or from three-point range.

But if he could nudge his three-point percentage up to 35 or 36 next season (from 33.9 last year, so not a huge leap) and more importantly buy into the notion of attack mode instead of jump shot mode — where his athleticism would be an asset — there might yet be hope.

