In what looked at times Monday like a video game, or at least a Big 12 game, the Rams and Chiefs combined to score 105 points on Monday Night Football.

If you like offense — and really, most people prefer 54-51 to 13-10 and those who say otherwise might be pining more for nostalgia than gritty field position battles — Monday was your kind of night.

If you run a casino in Las Vegas, however, Monday was not your kind of night. In an effort to scare away gamblers, the over-under point total for the game was set at 64 — the largest since at least 1986.

But gamblers always love the over. It's more fun to root for points than to hope for turnovers, incomplete passes and field goals.

ESPN reports that a representative for William Hill, which has 108 sports books in Nevada, said 69 percent of the over-under action in Monday's game was bet on the over and that the books lost seven-figures Monday as a result.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.