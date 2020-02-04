Chris Streveler came to the Gophers football program in 2013 as a dual-threat quarterback, spending three years here and rising as high as No. 2 on the depth chart. But in 2016, after earning a degree in three years, he transferred to South Dakota with two years of eligibility left.

Streveler threw for more than 6,000 yards over two seasons with South Dakota, earning a shot in the CFL with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018. In two seasons there, sometimes as a starter, Streveler has amassed nearly 2,700 passing yards and more than 1,000 rushing yards. He helped key the Blue Bombers' run to the Grey Cup title in November, then cemented his legendary status in Winnipeg by wearing a fur coat and large gold chain at the celebration.

On Monday, Winnipeg announced it is releasing Streveler — not for poor performance, but so he can take a shot at carving out an NFL career.

