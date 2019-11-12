Don Cherry, a longtime hockey commentator in Canada, has been fired by Sportsnet after a recent on-air rant in which he implied that immigrants don't respect Remembrance Day in Canada while referring to those in racially diverse areas as "you people."

"You people love — that come here — you love our way of life. You love our milk and honey," Cherry said. "At least you can pay a couple bucks for a poppy or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price."

Cherry's comments were condemned by the NHL for being "offensive," and on Monday was fired by Sportsnet — ironically, perhaps, on Remembrance Day.

It was hardly the first controversy for Cherry, 85, who has had numerous run-ins during three-plus decades of Coach's Corner — most recently in 2018 for denying climate change.

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.