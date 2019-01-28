The NFL concluded years ago that Tom Brady cheated as part of the “Deflategate” scandal, eventually suspending Brady for the first four games of the 2016 season as punishment for underinflated footballs used in the AFC title game against the Colts.

Now a 10-year-old in Kentucky named Ace Davis is taking things to another level. He entered a project on Brady and deflated footballs in his school science fair — and won. While his methodology might not be airtight — Ace had his mom and sister throw footballs of various levels of inflation as a means of proving how Brady gained a competitive advantage — his trolling of the Patriots QB was rock-solid.

NFL Draft Diamonds did a short interview with him, asking how he up with the idea for the project: “Because I hate Tom Brady, he’s been accused of cheating before, I want him to be caught.”

It’s safe to say which team Ace wants to win the Super Bowl.

