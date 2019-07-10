Almost as soon as Golden State swooped in to nab D'Angelo Russell out from under the rest of the NBA (and most notably the Timberwolves), reports started emerging that Russell's stay with the Warriors might not last very long.

A lot can happen in a year, of course, but if the Warriors do try to trade Russell next summer when Klay Thompson is healthy and Draymond Green is due a big new contract, Minnesota could make another run at the point guard.

Adding fuel to all this: Russell, in meeting with the media Monday, basically acknowledged his time in Golden State might be short.

Per ESPN: "That's the business of it," Russell said when asked whether he has been given any indication from the Warriors that they want to keep him long term. "It is what it is. You put yourself in a position to go somewhere for a long period of time, and it may not be what it is a year later. And that's the business."

