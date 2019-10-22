Fans of the Packers, Vikings and Bears will be paying particularly close attention to Patrick Mahomes' recovery from a dislocated right patella suffered Thursday in a win over the Broncos.

The AFC West is the conference crossover division against the NFC North this season. The Chiefs, with a healthy Mahomes, already knocked off Detroit earlier this season (the Lions were 2-0-1 at the time, and since then the Lions haven't won a game).

Kansas City's next game? At home Sunday night against the Packers. While it sounds like Mahomes is progressing nicely, head coach Andy Reid said Monday it would be a "stretch" to think the QB could return for that game.

And right after that? The Chiefs host the Vikings. Mahomes' availability is very much up in the air for that one. But barring any setbacks or further injuries, it's almost certain Mahomes would play Week 16 against the Bears in Chicago.

