Celtics fans had some semblance of logic on their side when they showed up on social media after Sunday's Game 7 Eastern Conference Finals home loss to the Cavaliers and comforted one another with odes to a bright future.

Boston made an impressive run this season and figures to add a healthy Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward to an already strong core. It's the kind of group that could very well represent the East in the finals in the near future.

But here's the warning: Nothing about the future is promised, particularly in sports. Each season is different, and assumptions are dangerous.

If LeBron James decides to stay in Cleveland (or moves to another East contender) … or if Boston hits more bad injury luck … or if other star players move to the East seeking a clearer path to the finals … the visions of a Celtics dynasty could quickly be scrapped.

