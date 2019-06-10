The Nets reportedly are going to trade Allen Crabbe, along with two first-round picks, to Atlanta in a move to clear cap space.

Brooklyn will be positioned to possibly get two max players — with its dream scenario, per ESPN.com, being able to land Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

If they did that, the Nets probably wouldn't be able to re-sign restricted free agent D'Angelo Russell, making the rumblings that the Wolves might make a run at signing Russell (which would require a salary dump of their own) to pair with his buddy Karl-Anthony Towns a little more interesting.

Russell, who turned 23 in February, had a breakout season for the Nets last year, making the All-Star team while averaging 21.1 points and seven assists in his fourth season in the NBA.

A lefthanded guard who took a little while to blossom? Sounds a little like James Harden, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

