We've entered the part of the NFL offseason when the league will do just about anything to keep fans engaged (or perhaps even distracted from less pleasant stories).

So let's not put too much stock in a couple of former NFL running back greats talking on the league's TV network about where Adrian Peterson should play next season — even if one of them, Terrell Davis, says the ideal spot for Peterson is back in purple and that the Vikings should "bring AP home."

What's perhaps more interesting is just how many Vikings fans think bringing back the franchise's rushing leader is objectively a bad idea (even if it is: Peterson turns 34 in March and is a free agent. He topped 1,000 yards for Washington last season but remains largely a one-dimensional back).

Comments on NFL Network's tweet are largely negative from Vikings fans — and in early returns the idea was hovering around 10 percent support in a Twitter poll.

