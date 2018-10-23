One team is the only undefeated squad left in the NFL. The other has a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a winning record but also some questions this season.

Given that buildup, perhaps it shouldn't be so surprising to see the opening spread on the Rams (Team A) vs. Packers (Team B) game Sunday in Los Angeles.

But this is at least interesting: If the opening line of the Rams being favored by 8½ points holds throughout the week, it will mean Green Bay is the biggest underdog it has been with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. Counting playoff games, Rodgers has started 164 games for the Packers in his career.

The most an opponent was favored by as of now came in the playoffs following the 2014 season, when the Packers and Rodgers were eight-point underdogs at Seattle for the NFC title game. Seattle rallied late thanks to an onside kick and won in overtime. Green Bay did, however, cover the spread.

