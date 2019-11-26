The Twins on Monday announced the return of a baby blue uniform as an alternate look for 2020, patterned after the team's primary road uniform worn from 1973-1986. What do people think? It depends on where you look.

As of 2:30 p.m. Monday, there were 69 comments on the Star Tribune story about the uniforms. I read each of them so you don't have to, and of the 32 that specifically commented on the appearance of the uniforms the tally was this: 24 didn't like them, often strongly; seven did like them, often strongly; one gave a confusing account of liking them for their ugliness. The words "ugh," "worst," "hate" and "yuck" were bandied about freely.

Also as of 2:30 p.m., there were 477 replies on the Twins' official tweet from Monday morning. The preference was three-fourths positive — with fans demanding the Twins "take their money" for the "awesome," "fire" and "best in the league" jerseys.

