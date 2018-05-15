ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office has pulled deputies out of a law-enforcement training class that was criticized after the 2016 shooting of Philando Castile.

BulletProof training sessions are planned at the Mall of America this week. Critics say the training is fear-based. A protest of the training is planned.

But the company behind the program says it teaches communication techniques.

Former St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez attended the training two years before he shot Castile. Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter.

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies now provide policing in Falcon Heights, where Castile was killed. Chief Deputy Steve Frazer tells the St. Paul Pioneer Press he pulled deputies from the training because the department has worked hard to develop positive relationships with the community, and the program is hurtful to some.