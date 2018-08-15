The Ramsey County jail was locked down after the sheriff’s office learned there may be contraband inside Tuesday night, officials said.
“Per standard procedure and to ensure the safety of both inmates and staff, the facility was locked down,” said Becqi Sherman, public information officer with the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
She said officials expect the 500-bed facility in St. Paul will return to normal operations Wednesday afternoon.
