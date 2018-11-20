The Ramsey County Board will consider a proposal Tuesday that could reshape the St. Paul skyline and create a walkable slope down the bluffs from downtown to the Mississippi riverfront.

The county’s development team will recommend that the board start negotiations with AECOM, a Los Angeles firm with a Minneapolis office, which has proposed building up to four skyscrapers on a narrow stretch along Kellogg Boulevard that once housed the county jail and the West Publishing Co. complex.

The County Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. to decide whether to continue negotiations with AECOM.

The proposed buildings would include some combination of hotel rooms, apartments, condominiums, shops and offices.

They would be constructed on a lid that would extend St. Peter and Market streets out over the railroad tracks through the site to the river, according to renderings provided by AECOM.

The renderings show tree-lined paths and staircases along with a cascading waterfall that would connect Kellogg Boulevard with Shepard Road 80 feet below.

The site, on Shepard near the Wabasha Bridge, has been one of Ramsey County’s top redevelopment priorities for years. The county spent $17 million demolishing the West Publishing and county buildings and prepping the land.

It previously selected a Phoenix-based developer to build a mix of hotel, offices and housing on the site, but those plans fell through last year.