Ramsey County Commissioner Blake Huffman, a Republican, on Wednesday announced he would run for Minnesota governor.

Huffman, 52, becomes the first elected official to join the Republican field of candidates. He has served as a county commissioner since 2012 and before that served on the Shoreview City Council for 16 years.

In an interview, Huffman said he will seek the Republican endorsement and would abide by it — unless he feels unfairly attacked by opponents, he said.

“I reserve the right to run in the primary,” he said.

Huffman’s entrance to race comes as both DFL and Republican candidates firm up plans to run for governor next year. Other potential GOP contenders include House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, state Rep. Matt Dean of Dellwood and Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek.

On the DFL side, U.S. Rep. Tim Walz announced recently he would run, joining a filed that includes State Auditor Rebecca Otto; state Rep. Erin Murphy, DFL-St. Paul, and St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman. Rep. Tina Liebling of Rochester has also announced her candidacy.