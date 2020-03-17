The Ramsey County Board declared a state of emergency Tuesday and granted the county manager authority to spend up to $1 million per contract on his own to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

As if to underscore the severity of the situation, three of the seven commissioners attended the meeting by phone rather than in person, one because a family member is awaiting coronavirus test results.

Hennepin County Board Chairwoman Marion Greene on Monday evening declared a state of emergency in that county, closing all public services at county libraries, human service and licensing centers through April 6. The board planned to discuss the actions at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“We will use these days ahead to ensure that we’re finding solutions to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff,” Greene said in a statement.

Ramsey County is suspending nonemergency walk-up services through March 23, maintaining only emergency and 24-hour operations. The restrictions include government centers in and near downtown St. Paul, the St. Paul CareerForce Center and county libraries.

“Phone-based and online services will still be available. Ramsey County employees are expected to report to work as usual to respond to phone-based and online services and help plan for future service delivery,” according to a county news release.

The four commissioners in attendance sat widely spaced with empty seats between them.

The first orders of business were an update from Ramsey County Public Health Director Kathy Hedin, consideration of a state of emergency and giving County Manager Ryan O’Connor more latitude with spending. Ordinarily the county manager is limited to spending no more than $175,000 on contracts without board approval.

Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt was self-quarantined as a member of her family awaits coronavirus test results, while Commissioners Jim McDonough and Mary Jo McGuire stayed at home because they were “feeling under the weather.”

The first case of coronavirus in the state was identified in Ramsey County on March 6. As of Tuesday morning there were 12 cases in the county, and county health workers were helping individuals in quarantine by providing face masks, thermometers and groceries, Hedin told the board.

Hedin said that county health officials are in daily communications with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and neighboring local heath departments. Ramsey County has activated its medical reserve corps, and Hedin urged medical students to sign up for the corps.

“We are doing the very best we can, the absolute most in real time and around the clock to provide for all of our safety and well-being in this situation,” said Ramsey County Board Chairwoman Toni Carter. “We are taking necessary actions to address the crisis before us.”

The board chambers, typically full of staffers and members of the public, were largely empty save for a few county officials. Commissioner Trista MatasCastillo entered the chambers, sat down in her seat and then vigorously rubbed her hands with sanitizer.

Officials said that county services will reopen on March 23 with redesigned approaches that reduce person-to-person contact while ensuring accessible and efficient service options through the remainder of the emergency.