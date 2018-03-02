SAO PAULO — Top seed Albert Ramos Vinolas advanced to the quarterfinals of the Brazil Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Brazilian Guilherme Clezar.
The Spaniard will next face Chilean Nicolas Jarry, who beat sixth-seeded Guido Pella of Argentina 6-7 (2), 6-4, 7-6.
Fourth-seeded Gael Monfils of France was upset by Argentina's Horacio Zeballo, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Zeballo will face either Brazil's Rogerio Dutra Silva or Argentina's Nicolas Kicker in the clay-court tournament.
