DUNEDIN, Fla. -- Adrian Ramos singled three times, scoring two runs as the GCL Blue Jays topped the GCL Phillies East 5-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Joseph Reyes doubled twice with three RBIs for GCL Blue Jays.

Gage Burland got Jose Mercado to hit into a forceout with a runner on first to end the game for his first save of the season.

GCL Blue Jays took the lead in the first when it put up three runs, including a double by Reyes that scored Gabriel Moreno.

The GCL Phillies East cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Mitchell Edwards hit an RBI single, scoring Jake Holmes.

The GCL Blue Jays added to their lead in the fifth when Reyes hit a two-run double.

GCL Phillies East saw its comeback attempt come up short after Jack Zoellner hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning to cut the GCL Blue Jays lead to 5-3.

Juan Diaz (2-1) got the win in relief while GCL Phillies East starter Mario Sanchez (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.

Holmes tripled and singled for the GCL Phillies East.

With the win, GCL Blue Jays improved to 3-1 against GCL Phillies East this season.

