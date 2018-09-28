RAMMED DOWN THEIR THROATS

The Rams' 556 yards of offense were the fourth most ever given up by the Vikings and the most against them since Mike Zimmer took over as coach in 2014:

Opponent, date Total Pass Rush Score

at Baltimore, Dec. 16, 1962 576 451 125 L 42-17

vs. Tampa Bay, Nov. 16, 1980 573 486 87 W 38-30

vs. New Orleans, Dec. 18, 2011 573 412 161 L 42-20

at L.A. Rams, Sept. 27, 2018 556 456 100 L 38-31

vs. San Francisco, Oct. 15, 1961 555 231 324 L 38-24