Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year RaJa Nelson and two members of Class 6A champion Wayzata — linebacker Loshiaka Roques and defensive end Joe Demro — head up a list of 93 seniors who will compete in the Minnesota Football Showcase All-Star Game at 1 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The game features top senior players from across the state, divided into North and South rosters.

Among the players who will join Nelson, the Lakeville North quarterback/receiver/running back who will play at North Dakota State, on the South roster are Minneapolis Southwest running back TK Marshall (North Dakota State), Rosemount wide receiver Jonathan Mann (Minnesota) and tight end Gabe Hagen of Class 1A champion Blooming Prairie. Brad Wendland of Waseca will be the head coach of the South team.

Joining the two Wayzata players on the North roster will be Buffalo quarterback Aidan Bouman (Iowa State) and a pair of players committed to the Gophers — defensive end Danny Striggow of Orono and linebacker Cody Lindenberg of Anoka. The head coach of the North team will be Willmar's Jon Konold.

Jim Paulsen

Concordia advances

Concordia (St. Paul) defeated second-seeded Minnesota Duluth 25-22, 25-21, 25-17 in the semifinals of the Division II Central Region volleyball tournament in Kearney, Neb. Erin Fallert had 14 kills and Jasmine Mulvihill 11 for the Golden Bears (26-7), seeded third. Abby Thor had 12 kills and Kate Berg 11 for UMD.

Northern State, the third NSIC team in the semifinals, lost its match to host Nebraska-Kearney 25-12, 25-20, 25-18. The Antelopes improved to 34-0.

Etc.

• Minnesota State Mankato (19-3-1) beat Central Missouri 3-0 in an NCAA Division II Sweet 16 women's soccer match at the All-Sports Dome. Brynn Desens had two goals and Alesha Duccini one for the Mavericks.

• Jalen Suggs of Minnehaha Academy was named Gatorade's Minnesota Player of the Year in football. Suggs, a 6-4, 190-pound quarterback and defensive back, led co-op team SMB to the Class 4A Prep Bowl for a second consecutive season.

• Augsburg forward Ashley St. Aubin, a senior from Burnsville, was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-America women's soccer first team. She made the second team in 2017 and the third team last year. Sophomore forward Cole Schwartz of Gustavus was named to the D-III All-America men's soccer first team.