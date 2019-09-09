Wet Week Ahead

Ready for some rain? Not exactly the question most people are asking at the moment with the third wettest start to the year on record (through Saturday). However, we, unfortunately, do have more rain in the forecast. Here’s a look at the rain potential through Tuesday evening – a good half an inch to 1.50” are possible across the state over the next couple days, a lot of that coming Monday.

That won’t be the end of the rain as more is likely through the middle of the week. Through next Sunday morning, portions of southern Minnesota could see over 4” of rain. Combined with the 0.41” of rain through Saturday so far this morning, it the Twin Cities ended up seeing 4” of rain this week it would already be a top-30 wettest September on record with half the month to go.

Extended Outlook: Potentially Wetter Than Average For The Third Week Of September

And the wet pattern could continue into the third full week of the month, with above-average precipitation expected across much of the state according to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. The greatest probabilities would be across southern Minnesota.

After that point, however, we could see a little bit of a drier pattern, with drier than average weather in the 3-4 week Climate Prediction Center outlook.

Severe Threat This Week

On Monday, a few strong storms will be possible across southern Minnesota during the afternoon hours. While the main threats will be large hail and some wind damage, there will also be a tornado threat as a warm front is drapped over the region. This would allow storms that form then move across the front to potentially create tornadoes. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather across far southern Minnesota, but a Marginal Risk extends north into central Minnesota.

On Tuesday, a Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place for far southwestern Minnesota. Any strong storms that develop during the afternoon would be capable of large hail and wind damage.

We will also be watching the potential of severe weather on Wednesday, once again across southwestern Minnesota. Already the Storm Prediction Center has already highlighted an area where the best potential of severe storm development could occur.

Rainy Stretch Of Weather - Up And Down Highs

By D.J. Kayser, filling in for Paul Douglas

Well, that was probably not the weekend those wanting to hang on to summer had hoped for right after Labor Day. The Twin Cities were under clouds much of the weekend with some rain and highs were stuck far below average. This weather made me reach for the nearest warm beverage - why, yes, I'll gladly take that pumpkin spiced drink now, please!

You’ll want to know where your umbrella is this week. Not every day is expected to see rain, but through next Sunday morning at least 2-4” of rain could fall across portions of southern Minnesota. Meanwhile, the extended 8-14 day outlook also shows the potential of wetter than average weather across much of the state, particularly centered across southern Minnesota.

This week also features a temperature rollercoaster, starting off with cool 60s today but climbing back to around 80F Tuesday. You’ll also notice an uptick in humidity through the middle of the week as well. Highs will be fall-like by Friday once again before another warm-up works in next weekend.

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

MONDAY: T-storms. Cool & windy. Wake up 55. High 68. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind ESE 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph possible.

TUESDAY: Sun returns. Warmest day this week. Wake up 65. High 80. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind SW 3-8 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Humid. Storm chances return. Wake up 61. High 75. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Continued showers and t-storms. Wake up 65. High 75. Chance of precipitation 80%. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Some showers, especially north. Breezy. Wake up 57. High 67. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind WSW 10-20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph possible.

SATURDAY: Mainly dry day. Storms by late evening. Wake up 54. High 71. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY. Warmer. Morning thunderstorms, afternoon sun. Wake up 59. High 76. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 5-10 mph.

This Day in Weather History

September 9th

1979: 1 3/4 inch hail falls in Douglas County.

1917: Very chilly air moves into Minnesota, with a low of 17 degrees at Roseau.

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

September 9th

Average High: 75F (Record: 95F set in 1947)

Average Low: 56F (Record: 38F set in 1883)

Average Precipitation: 0.11" (Record: 1.79" set in 1900)

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 9th

Sunrise: 6:44 AM

Sunset: 7:35 PM

*Length Of Day: 12 hours, 51 minutes and 10 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~3 minute and 3 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 12.5 Hours Of Daylight? September 16th (12 hours, 29 minutes, and 35 seconds)

*Next Sunrise At/After 7:00 AM: September 23rd (7:01 AM)

*Next Sunset At/Before 7:30 PM: September 12th (7:29 PM)

Minnesota Weather Outlook

Another cool day is expected Monday, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing in the Twin Cities as we go throughout the day. Highs will be in the 70s across southern Minnesota, in the 50s along the north shore of Lake Superior, and in the 60s elsewhere.

In most locations, highs will be 5-15F degrees below average on Monday. The closer you are to southern Minnesota, the closer your high will be to average. In the Twin Cities, the average high for September 9th is 75F.

After another cool day Monday, temperatures spike as we head into Tuesday, which could be the best chance at reaching 80F this week. I think Wednesday will be a touch cooler than the graphic above shows due to rain and clouds, but you can see highs will fall back to fall-like 60s on Friday.

It appears after the 60s on Friday that temperatures will begin to warm up again, with chances at 80F once again as we head into the third full week of September. Summer might not be over just yet here in the Twin Cities.

As mentioned above, it is going to be a wet week in the Twin Cities, with many models showing the potential of at least 2-5" of rain through Friday. Another chance of rain will move in late next Saturday into Sunday.

National Weather Forecast

As an area of low pressure works across the Northern Plains, showers and thunderstorms are likely to spread east as we go throughout Monday. Another area of low pressure will bring some of the eastern Mid-Atlantic a few showers and storms, some of which will fall in areas that were hard hit by rain from Dorian last week. A trough of low pressure will help spark some storms across western Texas and the Panhandle of Oklahoma. Some storms will also be possible across the Desert Southwest, meanwhile, rain is likely in the Pacific Northwest.

Monday will be a warm day in the Southeast, with some areas like Atlanta and Charlotte 10-15F degrees above average.

And a few of those highs across the Southeast could be in record territory Monday, including for Gainesville and Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, highs will be 10-15F below average across portions of the Northern Plains on Monday. While we aren't expected to see record cold highs, it will certainly feel a little bit like fall across the region.

Some of the heaviest rain through Tuesday evening will occur in the Southern U.S. as well as the Northwest, where over 3” could be possible in spots.

Tropical Update

Taking a look at the Atlantic basin, Dorian is still alive as a Post-Tropical Cyclone, but it's so far north on this map (over Atlantic Canada) you can't even see it! Tropical Storm Gabrielle is also over the central Atlantic. There are also two areas of concern. The first is located west of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a 40% chance of forming into a tropical system in the next five days. Meanwhile, a disorganized area of storms located north/northeast of the Leeward Islands could have a chance of becoming a tropical system mid-week. Chance of formation for that system over the next five days is at 20%.

- D.J. Kayser