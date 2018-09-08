INDIANAPOLIS — Rain washed out all Saturday track activity at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the field for the final race of the regular season was set by points.
Kyle Busch will start on the pole Sunday for the Brickyard 400 because qualifying was canceled. Kevin Harvick will start second and Martin Truex Jr. third.
Drivers will have no practice or any other track time before the race.
The Xfinity Series race was also canceled and rescheduled for Monday. Rain is expected to drench Indiana into Sunday and expectations are slim for the Cup Series to race as scheduled.
The Cup race is the final qualifying opportunity for the 16 drivers attempting to make the playoffs.
