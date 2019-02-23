CHANDLER, Ariz. — Rain washed out all but a few runs Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
Brittany Force had the early Top Fuel lead with a 4.976-second pass at 185.28 mph. Matt Hagan led in Funny Car with a 3.942 at 321.50.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Motorsports
Rain delays NHRA Arizona Nationals
Rain washed out all but a few runs Friday in the NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park.
Vikings
Patriots owner Robert Kraft accused of soliciting prostitute
Robert Kraft, the billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, faces charges of soliciting a prostitute after he was twice videotaped in a sex act at a shopping-center massage parlor in Florida, police said Friday.
Gophers
Pannek's hat trick leads U women's hockey past Bemidji State
Team captain Kelly Pannek's hat trick carried the No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team to a 6-3 victory over the Beavers
Golf
Johnson builds 2-shot lead in Mexico as Woods rallies
Dustin Johnson putted for birdie on every hole Friday and shot a 4-under 67, leaving him bogey-free for 36 holes and two shots ahead of Rory McIlroy and Matt Kuchar going into the weekend at the Mexico Championship.
Wolves
Towns out with concussion for 1st missed game of his career
Karl-Anthony Towns is missing a game for the first time in his career, unable to play for Minnesota against the Knicks on Friday night following a car accident.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.