The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament.
Minnesota is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recovering from a slow start to win 19 of its last 21 games.
You can read more about the Gophers' regular season here.
The Gophers play No. 7 Wisconsin at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals.
You can follow the play-by-play of the game and get statistics here.
If you are a subscriber to the Big Ten Network, you can enter your log-in information and watch here.
The tournament bracket is here. Semifinals and the championship game are scheduled for Saturday.
Sports
