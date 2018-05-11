The Gophers softball team is trying to defend its Big Ten softball title in this weekend's conference tournament.

Minnesota is the No. 2 seed in the tournament after recovering from a slow start to win 19 of its last 21 games.

You can read more about the Gophers' regular season here.

The Gophers play No. 7 Wisconsin at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals.

You can follow the play-by-play of the game and get statistics here.

If you are a subscriber to the Big Ten Network, you can enter your log-in information and watch here.

The tournament bracket is here. Semifinals and the championship game are scheduled for Saturday.