OAKLAND (1-1) at MINNESOTA (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 8

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Oakland 1-1; Minnesota 1-1

SERIES RECORD — Raiders lead 10-5

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Raiders 30-14, Nov. 15, 2015

LAST WEEK —Raiders lost to Chiefs 28-10; Vikings lost to Packers 21-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Raiders No. 21, Vikings No. 9

RAIDERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22T), RUSH (12), PASS (22).

RAIDERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (5), PASS (32).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (2T), PASS (31).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (15), RUSH (15), PASS (13).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther was linebackers coach in Cincinnati when Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was defensive coordinator there. Guenther took over that role when Zimmer was hired by Vikings in 2014. ... Raiders have begun stretch of no home games in 48-day span, due to game in London and bye week sandwiched between two straight road games on each end. ... Raiders held Kansas City scoreless in three quarters last week but allowed 28 points in second. ... Derek Carr broke Ken Stabler's Raiders record for career passing yards last week. He has 19,196. ... Carr has at least 30 attempts and less than 200 yards passing in 21 of 80 career starts. ... Raiders allowed two TD drives of at least 90 yards in same game last week for third time in 20 years. ... DE Benson Mayowa has 3½ sacks, most for Raiders player through two games since Anthony Smith had six in 1993. Mayowa needs one sack to top Maurice Hurst's team-leading four from last year. ... Raiders allowed average of 1.4 yards per rush last week, fewest for team in nearly five years. ... RB Josh Jacobs has 184 rushing yards, second most for Raiders rookie in first two weeks of season behind Darren McFadden (210 in 2008). ... Vikings seeking franchise's 500th victory, including playoffs. They are 499-427-11 in 59 seasons, but no NFL titles. ... Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, who leads NFL with 265 rushing yards, is one of five players with consecutive games of at least 110 rushing yards and one TD to start any season. The others, all in Pro Football Hall of Fame, are Jim Brown (six, 1958), O.J. Simpson (five, 1975), Emmitt Smith (four, 1995), and Curtis Martin (three, 2004). ... Vikings QB Kirk Cousins coming off three-turnover game at Green Bay, with second-lowest completion percentage (43.8) of eight-year NFL career. ... In only previous game vs. Raiders, Cousins had fourth-highest passer rating of career (150.7) in win with Washington on Sept. 24, 2017. He had 365 yards and three TDs in that game. ... Vikings DE Danielle Hunter tied career high with nine tackles vs. Packers. In his past seven home games, Hunter has 8½ sacks. ... Vikings FS Harrison Smith is only player in league with at least 15 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one recovered fumble through two weeks. ... Fantasy tip: Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson, let go after missing three of four field goals over two games with Vikings as rookie last year, has missed one field goal in 12 games with Raiders. He's perfect so far this season.