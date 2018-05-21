ALAMEDA, Calif. — The Oakland Raiders have signed third-round tackle Brandon Parker and fourth-round cornerback Nick Nelson to rookie contracts.
The moves announced Monday leave only third-round defensive end Arden Key unsigned among the Raiders' nine draft picks.
Parker was selected 65th overall after playing four seasons at North Carolina A&T. He started all 48 games of his career at left tackle and was a three-time FCS All-American.
Nelson was drafted 110th overall. He played two seasons at Hawaii before playing his final college season at Wisconsin. Nelson led the nation and set a school record with 21 passes defensed last season for the Badgers. He had 42 passes defensed in his career but no interceptions.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.