PHOENIX — NFL owners voted Monday to allow the Oakland Raiders to move to Las Vegas, making this the third time in a little more than a year that an NFL team has been relocated.

NFL owners, gathered at the Arizona Biltmore hotel for their annual league meetings this week, voted 31-1 in favor of the move. The dissenting vote, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, came from the Miami Dolphins.

The Rams moved from St. Louis and played in Los Angeles in 2016, while the San Diego Chargers followed them to L.A. earlier this year.

The Raiders' move had been expected for months in part because the team received about $750 million from Nevada taxpayers to build a stadium that will cost about $1.7 billion. Team owner Mark Davis is footing another $500 million, while Bank of America has said it will finance the rest of the project.

For Vikings fans, U.S. Bank Stadium looks more inviting as more teams leave cities and states that wouldn't support the NFL's ongoing push for newer and better stadiums. U.S. Bank Stadium, which opened for the 2016 season and will host Super Bowl LII at the end of the 2017 season, was built with $498 million in public money and about $550 in team and private funds.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf spearheaded a group trying to keep the Raiders in Oakland. But a last-ditch presentation to the NFL last week was, according to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, "filled with uncertainty."

Las Vegas, once considered a taboo location for pro franchises worrying about the impact of legalized gambling, now has two professional teams. The NHL's Golden Knights will start play in the fall in an arena that's already been built.

As for the Raiders, they could spend the next two or three seasons in the Bay Area before their stadium is ready.