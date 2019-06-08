– It's rough enough for Roger Federer — anyone holding a tennis racket, really — to deal with Rafael Nadal's unflinching excellence on the French Open's red clay.

Mix in a wild wind, and Federer, so great for so long, against anyone else and anywhere else, morphed into merely good. And good, even Federer's brand of good, was not nearly enough Friday.

Nadal made quick work of Federer in their first meeting at Roland Garros since 2011, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 in air whipping at more than 20 mph to reach his record 12th final in Paris as he pursues his record 12th championship.

When told of those facts, Nadal replied, matter-of-factly: "It's incredible, being honest."

This was Federer's most lopsided Grand Slam defeat since he gathered a measly four games in a loss to Nadal in the 2008 French Open title match.

"He makes you feel uncomfortable the way he defends the court and plays on clay. There is nobody who even plays remotely close to him," said Federer, who hadn't entered the tournament since 2015. "I don't even know who I need to go search for, to go practice with somebody who plays like him. I was thinking that during the match."

Nadal has never lost a semifinal at the clay-court major. He's also never lost to Federer at Roland Garros, improving to 6-0. Overall, Nadal leads their series 24-15. Federer had won their past five meetings, but those were all on hard courts.

In Sunday's final, the No. 2-seeded Nadal will play No. 1 Novak Djokovic or No. 4 Dominic Thiem. Their semifinal will resume Saturday; it was tied at a set apiece when it was suspended because of rain.

In the women's final Saturday, No. 8 Ash Barty will face unseeded 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. It's the first time either has played for a major title.

Barty won 17 of the initial 18 points in her 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3 semifinal victory against 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova. Somehow she lost that set, then won the second set despite losing the initial 12 points.

Vondrousova, ranked 38th, reached her first major final by eliminating No. 26 Johanna Konta 7-5, 7-6 (2).