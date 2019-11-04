MADRID — Rafael Nadal is back at the top of the ATP rankings, regaining the No. 1 spot for the first time since November 2018.
The 33-year-old Spaniard has become the second-oldest No. 1 player. Roger Federer led the rankings at the age of 36 last year.
Nadal has been No. 1 for 197 weeks through eight different stints at the top. Federer leads the all-time list with 310 weeks.
Federer stayed third in the rankings, behind Novak Djokovic and ahead of Daniil Medvedev.
Nadal has a 51-6 record and has won four titles this season, including the French Open and the U.S. Open. He also reached the Australian Open final.
He is looking to seal the year-end top ranking for the fifth time.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Games of big plays leaves Vikings defense frustrated, deflated
Despite missing MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City gained 377 yards, with 202 of them coming on four plays that led to the Vikings' 26-23 loss.
Loons
Union Berlin fans celebrate goalkeeper for stopping ultras
Union Berlin goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz is being praised for his bravery for stopping his team's masked fans from reaching Hertha Berlin supporters after the fiery Berlin derby.
Vikings
Cook had to run forward, backward, sideways for yards in Kansas City loss
The Vikings' offense forced Dalvin Cook to do quite a bit of extra work for the yards he gained in Kansas City as part of an offense that coach Mike Zimmer deemed to be 'too cute.'
Vikings
Browns player released after 'unacceptable' Twitter rant
Jermaine Whitehead's disturbing social media rant cost him his job.
Vikings
No middle ground: Vikings are either 'the best ever' or 'the sky is falling'
The Vikings in September were in panic mode. In October they were the best team ever — Super Bowl, homeboy. And now here we are again, back to questioning everything after Sunday's loss.