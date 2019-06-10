It’s tight at the top in men’s majors
With his latest French Open crown, Rafael Nadal pulled within two of Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles. The Spaniard now has twice as many titles in Paris as he has in the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open combined:
Australian Open French Open Wimbledon U.S. Open Overall, pct.
Roger Federer 6-1 1-4 8-3 5-2 20-10, .667
Rafael Nadal 1-4 12-0 2-3 3-1 18-8, .692
Novak Djokovic 7-0 1-3 4-1 3-5 15-9, .625
Pete Sampras 2-1 — 7-0 5-3 14-4, .778
Roy Emerson 6-1 2-1 2-0 2-1 12-3, .800
Bjorn Borg — 6-0 5-1 0-4 11-5, .688
Rod Laver 3-1 2-1 4-2 2-2 11-6, .647
Bill Tilden — 0-2 3-0 7-3 10-5, .667
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx rookie Shepard out for season after tearing ACL
"It's heartbreaking," coach Cheryl Reeve said. A power forward with the ability to stretch the floor on offense, Jessica Shepard had emerged as a key contributor in the team's 4-2 start.
Twins
David Ortiz shot in ambush at Dominican Republic bar
Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who got off a motorcycle and shot him in the back at close range Sunday night in his native Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Sports
Sharapova to return at Mallorca Open after shoulder injury
Maria Sharapova will return to tennis at next week's Mallorca Open after being sidelined with a right shoulder injury since January.
High Schools
Souhan: Why did a Hall of Fame prep basketball coach walk away from her sport?
That Faith Johnson Patterson isn't coaching is an indictment of high school sports and society. "I think things have changed drastically in terms of parent involvement," she said.
Twins
Back to bombs away: Twins hit four homers in crushing Detroit
Four more home runs not only pushed their major league-leading total to 125, it tied the Twins' 55-year-old record for home runs before the All-Star break.