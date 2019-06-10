It’s tight at the top in men’s majors

With his latest French Open crown, Rafael Nadal pulled within two of Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam men’s singles titles. The Spaniard now has twice as many titles in Paris as he has in the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open combined:

Australian Open French Open Wimbledon U.S. Open Overall, pct.

Roger Federer 6-1 1-4 8-3 5-2 20-10, .667

Rafael Nadal 1-4 12-0 2-3 3-1 18-8, .692

Novak Djokovic 7-0 1-3 4-1 3-5 15-9, .625

Pete Sampras 2-1 — 7-0 5-3 14-4, .778

Roy Emerson 6-1 2-1 2-0 2-1 12-3, .800

Bjorn Borg — 6-0 5-1 0-4 11-5, .688

Rod Laver 3-1 2-1 4-2 2-2 11-6, .647

Bill Tilden — 0-2 3-0 7-3 10-5, .667