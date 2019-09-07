– Rafael Nadal found himself trailing in a tight first set against a bigger, younger, troublesome opponent n their U.S. Open semifinal.

Never one to panic, Nadal hung tough, waited for No. 24 seed Matteo Berrettini to wilt ever so slightly — then pounced.

Nadal moved closer to a fourth U.S. Open championship and 19th Grand Slam title — one away from Roger Federer's record for men — by pulling away for a 7-6 (6), 6-4, 6-1 victory over Berrettini under the roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday night.

The second-seeded Nadal was down 4-0, then 5-2, then 6-4 in the opening tiebreaker before taking the next four points and was on his way.

"You don't want to be in a tiebreak against a player like Matteo. ... I was a little bit lucky, no?" Nadal said. "I survived at that moment and ... after that, the match completely changed."

Nadal broke once in the second set and three times in the third, while never facing a single break point in the match.

"For a good part of the match, I felt up to the test," said Berrettini, a 23-year-old from Rome. "I was ready."

But Berrettini still is learning, while Nadal is, as the Italian's coach, Vincenzo Santopadre, put it: "a champion with a capital 'C,' superhuman." He will face No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia on Sunday.

It is Medvedev's first major final, Nadal's 27th. They have played each other once before, the final of the Montreal Masters hard-court tournament in August, and Nadal won 6-3, 6-0.

"He's one of the more solid players on tour," Nadal said. "He is making steps forward every single week."

Medvedev, a 23-year-old who has accumulated $19,000 in fines in what he calls his "tournament of controversies," advanced earlier Friday by beating Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (5), 6-4, 6-3 for his tour-leading 50th win of the season.

Medvedev's tennis was a bit scratchy Friday, and like Nadal, he barely avoided dropping the opening set. But he did just enough with his mostly defensive style to get past Dimitrov, who had eliminated Federer in a five-set quarterfinal.

"I do think he was better player in first set. I do think I was kind of lucky to win," Medvedev said of Dimitrov. "Then the momentum changed completely."