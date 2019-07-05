– Rafael Nadal was up near the Centre Court net when Nick Kyrgios smacked a booming forehand directly at the guy’s midsection — right at him, on purpose — and earned a lengthy staredown in return.

Kyrgios didn’t apologize, at the time or at his news conference — for that, or for berating the chair umpire or for spending time at a pub the night before the match.

“I didn’t hit him. Hit his racket, no? Why would I apologize? I won the point,” Kyrgios said. “I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account? I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro.”

Rarely does Kyrgios offer regrets. Instead, he tends to double down. He is nothing if not fascinating. He is talented, too. And yet it was Nadal who emerged from all of the tumult Thursday at Wimbledon win 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3) in a second-round match boasting plenty of dramas, a dose of animosity and delightful play.

“I’m always willing to go out there and try and put on a show,” said Kyrgios, a 24-year-old Australian who is ranked 43rd. “At times today, I was looking around: This is Wimbledon, playing Rafa. ... But I’ll probably wake up tomorrow (and) there will be something negative about it, for sure.”

Kyrgios had 29 aces and a 58-44 advantage in winners. One booming ace hit a tournament-high 143 mph, and he hit two with an underarm motion.

In the leadup to this meeting, Kyrgios joked that he didn’t think “me and Rafa could go down to the Dog & Fox and have a beer together,” referring to a nearby bar where Kyrgios was spotted Wednesday night. The 33-year-old Nadal, meanwhile, observed that he was “too old for all this stuff.”

Defending ladies’ champion Angelique Kerber was upset by Lauren Davis, an American who lost in qualifying but got into the main draw when someone else withdrew. Seven-time champion Serena Williams needed a comeback to win in three sets against an 18-year-old qualifier.

Williams’ partner for mixed doubles, two-time Wimbledon singles winner Andy Murray, won his first-round match in men’s doubles in his return to the tournament for the first time in two years after two hip operations. Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and a 2017 Wimbledon finalist, lost, too.