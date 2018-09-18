SEOUL, South Korea — Agnieszka Radwanska began her quest for a second Korea Open title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Tuesday.
Radwanska, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2012 and won the Korea Open the following year, broke Mattek-Sands' serve in the last game to clinch the victory.
Also, fourth-seeded Magdalena Rybarikova retired with an injury while trailing Mandy Minella 6-3, 3-2, fifth-seeded Alison Van Uytvanck lost to Ajla Tomljanovic 3-6, 7-5, 7-5, and sixth-seeded Hsieh Su-wei beat Jil Teichmann 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sloane Stephens loses early at Pan Pacific Open
Fifth-seeded Sloane Stephens was eliminated from the first round of the Pan Pacific Open by Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 Tuesday.
Vikings
Scoggins: Spielman had no choice but to move on from Carlson
It always seemed like a risk to go with a rookie kicker on a star-laden team, and Daniel Carlson ended up having no chance to survive his horrible Week 2.
Sports
Radwanska beats Mattek-Sands to advance at Korea Open
Agnieszka Radwanska began her quest for a second Korea Open title with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Bethanie Mattek-Sands on Tuesday.
Wild
Wild loses preseason opener at Winnipeg
The Jets' winning goal shouldn't have counted, but replay isn't used in the preseason.
Wild
As usual, Nate Prosser fighting for spot with Wild
The veteran defenseman continues to be a mentor for his younger Wild teammates as he prepares for his ninth pro season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.