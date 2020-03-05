Minnetonka-based Radisson Hospitality, Inc. and the Radisson Hotel Group have started to take precautions as concerns over the coronavirus outbreak have begun to impact travel plans and hotel stays.

Radisson Hotel Group has temporarily closed five hotels in China in the last few weeks due to low demand. On Thursday, Radisson planned to waive cancellation fees for room reservations in China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, and northern Italy, destinations where travelers have been cautioned about travel.

The hospitality company is implementing health measures like installing extra hand sanitation stations in public areas of some of the hotels it owns and manages and Radisson staff continues to update its franchisee-run hotels on advice by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and other sources to combat the spread of the virus.

Despite the company's safeguards, Radisson leaders have recently said the coronavirus' impact on the company has been minimal.

"Concerning the potential hit from the coronavirus, so far the negative impact is considered negligible due to the limited impact of Chinese and Asian travelers on our client base," said Federico González, president and chief executive of Radisson Hospitality AB, the European sister company of Radisson Hospitality, in financial reports released last week.

Last week, Radisson Hotel Group decided to host its annual Americas Business Conference as planned in Las Vegas where González downplayed the virus' impact, saying the company's China business is "very small in terms of fees," according to trade publication Hotel Management.

Radisson Hotel Group is owned by Shanghai-based Jin Jiang International Holdings Co., which is ranked as the second largest global hotel group with about 9,700 hotels across the world, the majority located in China.

According to its website, Radisson Hotel Group has 19 hotels in China.

"Today we have a small footprint [in China]," said Ben Gardeen, spokesman for Radisson Hotel Group, in an interview. "We have ambitions to really grow the China portfolio under Jin Jiang our new owner there. … But our Radisson Hotel Group portfolio in China is relatively small."

One Radisson hotel under development in Wuhan, China, has postponed its opening date, but another hotel in the area continues to be on track to open in 2024.

For employees, Radisson has put some corporate travel guidelines and restrictions in place for international travel. Vendors are expected to adhere to the guidelines as well, Gardeen said.

Cancellations have occurred at some Radisson hotels, but it's too early to assess if the coronavirus scare will cause widespread cancellations, Gardeen said.

"With offices in Asia, we want to make sure that they are the first priority and make sure that we are helping and doing anything we can to help our colleagues and guests over in the higher impacted zones," he said.

The coronavirus' impact is already being felt by many global hotel chains as travelers change plans and major conferences have been postponed or canceled as precautions. Marriott International Inc. said last week revenue per available room for Greater China, dropped nearly 90% last month compared with a year earlier, according to the Wall Street Journal. Hilton and Hyatt Hotels have also reported negative impacts.

Radisson Hospitality is privately held, but González said in his outlook for this year that 2020 looked "promising" for Radisson's European arm as the company works to continue to grow. According to end-of-the-year numbers, revenue for Radisson Hospitality AB increased by 4.2 % to $1.1 billion in 2019.

