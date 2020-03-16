Radisson Hotel Group has selected veteran Jim Alderman to serve as its new chief executive for the Americas. Alderman will be based in Minnetonka, the headquarters for the company's U.S. arm, Radisson Hospitality Inc.

Alderman will be responsible for the company's corporate offices and more than 680 hotels throughout the Americas. He also will help oversee the company's evolving response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Jim is a hospitality executive whose determination and ability to accomplish what he sets out to do is widely known throughout the industry," said Federico González, chairman of the global steering committee for Radisson Hotel Group. "He is aligned with our vision, supports our revitalized plans and I know he will be an inspirational leader to complement and guide our dedicated Americas teams as we deliver on our strategic five-year plan and beyond."

Alderman has more than 34 years of experience in the hospitality industry, most recently serving as executive vice president for Extended Stay Americas (ESA), where he started the company's franchising group. Before joining ESA, Alderman held leadership positions at Kimpton Hotels, Wyndham, Starwood Capital, IHG and Ernst & Young.

The newly created role replaces the position held by John Kidd of chief executive of Radisson Hospitality Inc., who retired, and Ken Greene, president for the Americas, who left the company last year.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves daily, Jim will immediately begin to provide guidance and support for addressing the needs of the business in the Americas while continuing to deploy appropriate resources to help maintain a healthy environment for our customers and team members," González said.

Radisson is implementing health measures such as installing extra hand-sanitation stations in public areas of some of its hotels and sharing health guidance with franchisees. The company temporarily closed some hotels in China.