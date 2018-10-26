ST. PAUL, Minn. — The two candidates vying for northeastern Minnesota's congressional district are meeting to debate ahead of an election that will test the area's politics.

Democratic candidate Joe Radinovich and Republican hopeful Pete Stauber were scheduled for a debate Friday morning hosted by Minnesota Public Radio News. Green Party candidate Ray "Skip" Sandman was not invited to the debate.

Once considered a Democratic lock, the 8th District is an alluring pickup opportunity for Republicans in an election expected to be bruising for President Donald Trump's party. Democratic Rep. Rick Nolan announced he wouldn't seek a fourth term after winning three close elections.

Mining issues play heavily in the race in a district that Trump won by 15 percentage points in 2016. The district has seen millions of dollars in outside advertising.