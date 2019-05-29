– Researchers have found high levels of radiation in giant clams near the Central Pacific site where the United States entombed waste from nuclear testing almost four decades ago, raising concerns that the contamination is spreading from the dump site's tainted groundwater into the ocean and the food chain.

The findings from the Marshall Islands suggest that radiation is either leaking from the waste site — which U.S. officials reject — or that authorities did not adequately clean up radiation left behind from past weapons testing, as some in the Marshall Islands claim.

The radioactive shellfish were found near Runit Dome — a concrete-capped waste site known by locals as the "Tomb" — according to a presentation made by a U.S. Department of Energy scientist this month in Majuro, the island nation's capital. The clams are a popular delicacy in the Marshall Islands and in other nations, including China.

According to Terry Hamilton, a nuclear physicist at the Energy Department's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Runit Dome is vulnerable to leakage by storm surge and sea level rise, and its groundwater, which is leaking into the lagoon and ocean, is severely contaminated.

But the radiation in the shellfish and surrounding lagoon is not coming from the 40-year-old dome, said Hamilton in a slide he presented May 15. He said isotopic analyses indicated the lagoon contamination is from residue from the initial nuclear weapons testing.

Anne Stark, a spokeswoman for the Department of Energy, declined to comment because Hamilton's work has not yet been peer-reviewed or published.

High levels of radiation in giant clams led one expert to ask “in what way was Runit [Dome] a cleanup?” (Carolyn Cole/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Between 1946 and 1958, the United States tested 67 nuclear devices in the Marshall Islands, including 44 in Enewetak Atoll, one of the nation's 29 coral atolls. Although the Marshall Islands was home to only 6% of the total number of tests conducted by the United States, it bore the brunt of more than half the total energy yield of all U.S. nuclear weapons testing.

Much of the fallout from those events is now entombed within Runit Dome. According to a photograph taken of Hamilton's presentation slides, the 377-foot-wide crater in Enewetak Atoll contains groundwater samples with radiation levels 1,000 to 6,000 times higher than those found in the open ocean.

Some Marshallese are skeptical about the agency's conclusion that the dome is not leaking into the lagoon. "What they're saying is, here is the dome. And here, in the lagoon area, there is radiation. But as far as leaking from the dome, we don't think that's the case?" said James Matayoshi, mayor of Rongelap Atoll, one of the atolls contaminated by fallout from the nuclear testing program. "That doesn't make any sense."

The U.S. began construction on the dome in 1977, after the Marshallese had demanded for decades that U.S. officials clean up the waste. Many Marshallese from the northern atolls of Enewetak, Bikini and Rongelap were evacuated during the testing program and forced into perpetual migration. In Enewetak, for instance, an entire island was vaporized.