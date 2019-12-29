RADFORD, Va. — Cle'von Greene had 13 points as Radford romped past Central Pennsylvania College 90-45 on Sunday.
Quinton Morton-Robertson, Devonnte Holland and. Carlik Jones had 10 points apiece for the Hlanders (5-7). Jones had nine assists. .
Tyler White had 16 points for the Knights. Noah Baylor added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Central Penn plays in the U.S. Collegiate Athletic Association (USCAA Division II) and entered with a 7-3 record and five-game winning streak.
