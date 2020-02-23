POCATELLO, Idaho — Jonah Radebaugh scored 22 points as Northern Colorado defeated Idaho State 85-72 on Saturday night.
Kai Edwards had 18 points for Northern Colorado (19-8, 12-4 Big Sky Conference), which has won four in a row. Kur Jockuch added 17 points.
Jared Stutzman had 17 points for the Bengals (6-19, 3-13), whose losing streak reached 11 games. Chidi Udengwu added 14 points and eight rebounds. Malik Porter had 12 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Bengals on the season. Northern Colorado defeated Idaho State 83-67 on Jan. 30.
Northern Colorado plays Idaho at home on Thursday. Idaho State plays Portland State at home on Thursday.
