GREELEY, Colo. — Jonah Radebaugh had 19 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 70-52 on Saturday night.
Radebaugh made 5 of 6 3-pointers.
Kai Edwards had 13 points for Northern Colorado (14-7, 7-3 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added six rebounds.
Kham Davis had 14 points for the Wildcats (8-14, 4-7). Jerrick Harding added 13 points. Cody John had 11 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Wildcats this season. Northern Colorado defeated Weber State 65-64 on Jan. 9.
Northern Colorado faces Southern Utah on the road on Thursday. Weber State takes on Sacramento State at home on Thursday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Struggling to super: Mahomes directs stunning rally to lead Kansas City to victory
Patrick Mahomes turned what had been the worst game of his life into the greatest moment of his short career in the 31-20 victory over San Francisco.
Vikings
Great game offers no clarity on Super Bowl path for Vikings, Cousins
The two paths the Vikings could take at quarterback in their quest to win a Super Bowl were on display in Sunday's game. But the game really just raised more questions.
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.