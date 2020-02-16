SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jonah Radebaugh had 21 points as Northern Colorado edged past Sacramento State 68-65 on Saturday night.
Trent Harris had 14 points for Northern Colorado (17-8, 10-4 Big Sky Conference). Bodie Hume added 10 points.
Joshua Patton had 14 points for the Hornets (13-11, 6-9). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa added 13 points. Ethan Esposito had 10 points.
The Bears improve to 2-0 against the Hornets for the season. Northern Colorado defeated Sacramento State 71-52 on Jan. 16. Northern Colorado takes on Southern Utah at home on Thursday. Sacramento State plays Eastern Washington on the road on Thursday.
