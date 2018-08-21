In 1913, Julian Carr, a prominent industrialist and supporter of the Ku Klux Klan, was invited to speak at the unveiling of a statue of a Confederate soldier on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It had been placed there by the Daughters of the Confederacy.

Carr’s lengthy address made clear the symbolism of the statue. First, he credited Confederate soldiers with saving “the very life of the Anglo Saxon race in the South,” adding, “today, as a consequence the purest strain of the Anglo Saxon is to be found in the 13 Southern States — Praise God.”

Then, he went on to tell a personal story.

“I trust I may be pardoned for one allusion, howbeit it is rather personal,” Carr said. “One hundred yards from where we stand, less than ninety days perhaps after my return from Appomattox, I horsewhipped a Negro wench until her skirts hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady, and then rushed for protection to these University buildings where was stationed a garrison of 100 Federal soldiers. I performed the pleasing duty in the immediate presence of the entire garrison, and for 30 nights afterwards slept with a double-barrel shotgun under my head.”

On Monday night, when the statue that he had dedicated was pulled from its pedestal by a crowd of protesters, Carr’s boastful reference to brutally beating a black woman wasn’t far from mind. The rally began as a demonstration of solidarity with Maya Little, who was arrested in April after reading aloud from Carr’s speech and covering the statue with red ink and her own blood. Little, a graduate student in history, faces charges of defacing a public monument, according to the Daily Tar Heel.

Early Monday evening, student activists covered the statue — now known as “Silent Sam” — with gray fabric banners. One read, “For a world without white supremacy.”

Another listed victims of racial violence, beginning with “Unnamed Black woman beaten by Julian Carr.”

Hours later, after darkness fell, those banners ended up providing cover for protesters. They tied ropes around the statue and toppled it to the ground, according to the Daily Tar Heel. Cheering and shouting, they began covering the statue with mud and dirt.

Early Tuesday, the statue was hauled away in a dump truck.

In recent years, Carr’s speech has been a galvanizing force for activists demanding the statue’s removal. But it was largely forgotten until 2009, when Adam Domby, then a graduate student in history, came across it in the university’s archives.

Now an assistant professor of history at the College of Charleston and the author of a forthcoming book titled “The False Cause: Fraud, Fabrication, and White Supremacy in Confederate Memory,” Domby said Monday night that the speech’s blatant celebration of white supremacy is noteworthy.

“Carr made it explicitly clear that this was about the use of violence,” he said.

In 2011, Domby wrote a letter to the editor that was published in the Daily Tar Heel, quoting from Carr’s speech in hopes of adding some historical context to the debate. Activists picked it up and ran with it, he said, making the racist language in the 1913 address a major issue in the campaign to remove the statue.

Though Domby said he has largely stayed to the sidelines while UNC debates whether to remove the statue, he’s also heard from people who said that reading Carr’s speech forced them to truly understand what the monument means.

“There’s a difference between history and celebration,” he said. “It’s not like we’re going to stop teaching the Civil War just because we don’t have this monument.”

He added: “I can teach them in class about Jim Crow, but I need them to feel comfortable walking to my class.”