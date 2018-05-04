WAYLAND, Mass. — A Massachusetts high school display celebrating African American history has been defaced with racist graffiti.

The MetroWest Daily News reports that the N-word was discovered on the Wayland High School display just days after the town celebrated its 50th anniversary in the Metropolitan Council for Education Opportunity. The school district is investigating.

METCO is a state desegregation program that buses inner-city minority students to suburban schools.

Superintendent Arthur Unobskey says the "hateful words" won't be tolerated.

Principal Allyson Mizoguchi said in a letter to parents that the school needed to work toward becoming a "fully inclusive" community.

Students say other racist messages have been written in the school, including a swastika.

Police Chief Patrick Swanick says school officials told his department it's not a hate crime and they're handling it internally.