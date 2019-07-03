RACINE, Wis. — Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run case in Racine.
Officers found a 45-year-old man in the street about 3 a.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police believe the man was struck by an SUV, but don't have any more details about the vehicle.
