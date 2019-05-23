RACINE, Wis. — Racine police are investigating a homicide.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 8 p.m. Wednesday and found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Ascension Hospital where he died of his injuries. The victim has not been identified.
The Racine Journal Times reports a man was handcuffed and taken from the scene. But, police have not confirmed if a suspect is in custody.
